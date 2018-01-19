Paul Merson is of the opinion that Henrikh Mkhitaryan will be a "sensation" at Arsenal as the out-of-favour Manchester United playmaker is set to make a move to north London. The deal is part of an agreement between Arsenal and United that will see Alexis Sanchez and Mkhitaryan swap places.

Mkhitaryan has failed to live up to expectations at Old Trafford and fallen out with United manager Jose Mourinho this season but former Arsenal forward Merson expects the 28-year-old to rediscover his form in north London under Arsene Wenger.

The Armenia international has only started two of United's last 15 matches, but a move to the Emirates is probably the spark he needs to revert back to his prolific goalscoring form he displayed during his time at Borussia Dortmund, which would be a welcome boost for the Gunners, who have been struggling in recent weeks.

"I am a big fan of Mkhitaryan," Merson told Sky Sports , as quoted by Goal. "I watched him at Dortmund, where he was voted player of the season and scored plenty of goals. He has lost his way at Manchester United but if Arsenal get him, with the way they play and the way Arsene Wenger is going forward with attacking players, I think he will be a sensation.

"He is a great signing for Arsenal if they get him. Sanchez is top drawer, but to get that kind of quality in January is very rare. Mkhitaryan is one of the best in the Premier League. Any offensive player going to Arsenal under Arsene Wenger is a good move."

Meanwhile, Sanchez's last appearance for Arsenal is likely to be the 0-0 draw against Chelsea in the semi-final first leg of the Carabao Cup. He was dropped for the Gunners' loss against Bournemouth on Sunday (14 January), and with him having agreed to join United, he is unlikely to feature again this weekend. However, Wenger revealed that should a transfer not be completed, there is a chance that the Chilean could be involved.

On the flipside, Mkhitaryan's debut for the Gunners is unlikely to happen before next weekend with the player ineligible for the Gunners' Carabao Cup clash against Chelsea at the Emirates next weekend as he is cup tied with the Red Devils.