Paul Pogba has provided an injury update as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury sustained during Manchester United's Champions League game against FC Basel.

Jose Mourinho confirmed that the French midfielder is a "long-term" absentee with the injury worse than first expected, but Pogba has shown considerable progress by stepping up his recovery process.

The midfielder, who started the season in fine fashion, with two goals and as many assists in the first four games, is expected to be out until later in the year. Despite his absence, United have continued their strong start to the campaign and remain tied on points with league leaders Manchester City.

Pogba delivered the update in the form of a video of the midfielder training in the gym labelled "Bruce Lee style". Marouane Fellaini has filled the void left by the midfielder, but Mourinho will be delighted if the midfielder can return earlier than expected.

"Bruce Lee style!! Wouaaaa tchaaaaaa," Pogba wrote alongside a video of him training at United's Carrington training complex on his official Instagram page.

According to The Sun, the Red Devils' medical staff have banned Pogba from playing basketball in order to avoid further hamstring injuries. The medical staff are said to be of the opinion that his keenness to shoot hoops could aggravate his hamstring problems.

The Frenchman is known to be a big fan of the American sport and has often been seen playing basketball during his holidays in the United States.

Ryan Giggs, meanwhile, believes United do not need to look outside the club for Pogba's replacement and believes Fellaini is more than capable of filling the Frenchman's shoes. The Belgium international has started the last three games and contributed with two goals as United continue their blistering start to the season.

Mourinho is a big fan of the midfielder and has described him as a player with 'special qualities' and reports suggest that the club are keen to tie him down to a new deal with his current contract expiring at the end of this season.

"Marouane Fellaini has really proved his importance, stepping in for Paul Pogba," Giggs said, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News. "He has scored important goals, as he did at Everton."

"I've worked with him and he's a great lad to train because he does exactly what you want, and hasn't let the fans bother him because he's always had the support of the players and the coaches.

"He is effective, knows his strengths and limitations, and he's somebody who Jose has put a lot of faith in and he has repaid that with some important goals," the Welshman added.