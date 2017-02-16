Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes says he expects Wayne Rooney to leave Old Trafford as a result of a lack of playing time.

Rooney, 31, has lost his first-team status at United under Jose Mourinho, having scored just two goals in 17 league appearances for the club this season.

The former Everton forward, who has more than two years left on his Red Devils contract, was linked with a big-money move to China in January.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Scholes said Rooney was unlikely to see out his contract at Old Trafford.

"If it carries on going the way it is, I can't [see him staying for two more years]," he said.

"Maybe it will be reassessed at the end of the season if he's in and out of the team. I don't see him as a player who will accept that. He will want to be at a team where he's playing every week.

"No one will be more frustrated than Wayne at not playing. Being a sub will be driving him up the wall.

"It will be killing him just coming in for the Europa League or the FA Cup. But it's up to him to get his head down and prove he can play in the big games."

The Sunday Mirror reported last month that Mourinho had approved Rooney's exit from the club at the end of the season.

The paper claimed that both United and Rooney wanted to part on good terms and that the latter's future at the club was put under review after he broke Sir Bobby Charlton's club goalscoring record earlier in January.

The Red Devils have been linked with a world-record summer move for Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, and selling Rooney would free up money to pursue a deal for the Frenchman.

Rooney will not feature in United's Europa League round-of-32 first-leg clash with St Etienne at Old Trafford on 16 February due to a muscular injury.