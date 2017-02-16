Ronald Koeman believes Ademola Lookman is the future of Everton and has been impressed with how quickly the young forward has adapted to life at his new club. The 19-year-old joined Everton from Charlton Athletic in the January transfer window in a deal that could rise to £11m and has already broken into the first team at Goodison Park.

Lookman scored on his debut against Manchester City and has quickly won the approval of the Goodison faithful with his impressive cameos and performances. Koeman has not been surprised by the England youth international's splendid start to his Everton career after studying him closely in training.

"I'm not surprised because I am watching him in training every day," Koeman told Everton's official website. "He now knows what intensity he is up against and the quality of the players around him. It's a big challenge for Ademola but he is doing well. He is the future of the club. He's a big, big talent who is working hard to improve, like everybody."

Lookman is one of a quartet of young starlets that have broken into the Everton first team this season. Mason Holgate, Tom Davies and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have all been handed starts by Koeman, who is happy to give youngsters opportunities in the senior squad so long as they put the effort in. Everton are rightly seen as one of the best clubs in England for developing young talent - 42 former Toffees youth stars are currently plying their trade in the English football pyramid.

"It's very encouraging," Koeman added. "The club has some good, young boys coming through and as a team that's exactly what we want. Ademola is a good example in that if you are good enough you will play, and there are others here like him who will get their chance if they keep working hard."