Paulo Dybala has dismissed recent transfers links to La Liga duo Barcelona and Real Madrid and is prepared to commit his long-term future to Juventus. The Argentine forward has proven a popular figure in Turin since completing a €32m (£27.8m, $34m) move from Palermo in June 2015, notching 19 goals during his maiden campaign as Max Allegri's dominant side won Serie A for the fifth year in succession.

Dybala signed a five-year contract upon his arrival at Juventus and CEO Giuseppe Marotta recently reiterated that the club had approached the player's entourage a few months ago regarding an increase in wage, insisting that there had been no calls for his services from either Spanish giant.

"Our rapport is good," he told Mediaset Premium. "There are no fears he could leave."

Competition for Dybala's signature only looks set to increase amid recent reports from The Sun that Manchester United, supposedly searching for a long-term successor to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Manchester City both hold an interest in a player – believed to be valued by his current club at approximately £50m.

However, despite those exit rumours, the 23-year-old appears more than happy to extend his current contract in Italy.

"Barcelona or Real Madrid? There's no offers, for me there are no problems for the renewal," he was quoted as saying by ESPN. "I'm fine at Juventus, my agent will be in Turin in the coming days for the renewal. Arrigo Sacchi told [Real Madrid president] Florentino Perez to sign me? I'm thinking only about Juventus."

Previously sidelined for six weeks with a thigh injury, Dybala was subsequently labelled as "extraordinary" by Allegri on his return to domestic action against local rivals Torino last month. He recently scored his first league goal since October from the penalty spot as Juventus, who surprisingly lost a Supercoppa Italiana shootout to AC Milan in Doha before Christmas, set a new Italian top-flight record with their 26th consecutive home victory over Bologna.

He also notched the opener on Wednesday night (11 January) to help secure a nervy 3-2 win over Atalanta and a place in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals. Next on the agenda is a trip to Fiorentina's Stadio Artemio Franchi.