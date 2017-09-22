Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has echoed Jose Mourinho's stance over the Carabao Cup, suggesting the competition can be a "waste of energy" for Premier League clubs.

Guardiola saw his side progress to the fourth round of the League Cup after beating West Bromwich Albion 2-1 on Wednesday night (20 September), but lamented the tie had been energy-sapping for his team.

"You waste a lot of energy," he said in his press conference ahead of Saturday's clash against Crystal Palace.

"You can imagine going against a Tony Pulis team like West Brom and playing 90 minutes in those conditions. Three or four hours by bus, come back and then three days later Crystal Palace, then Shakhtar Donetsk then Stamford Bridge.

"For the managers it's a lot of wasted energy, but we knew that before so no complaints. If we have to play, we have to play."

On Wednesday evening, after watching his side start their defence of the trophy in comfortable fashion by beating Burton Albion 4-1 at home, Mourinho suggested scrapping the League Cup from the calendar could have a positive impact on English clubs playing in Europe.

"If you ask me 'could English football survive or be even be better without this competition?' Maybe," he told BBC Radio 5 live.

"Maybe we would be fresher for European competition.

However, the United manager insisted his side would take the League Cup seriously as they look to retain the trophy they won last season when a late Zlatan Ibrahimovic goal sealed a 3-2 win in the final at Wembley against Southampton.

"If the competition is an official competition then it is important for Manchester United and for me as a manager," Mourinho added.

"I want the players to think the same way. We have this competition, we have to respect the sponsors, we have to respect the opponents and a lot of us are trying to do our best."

Guardiola, too, was determined to stress his side will not underestimate the competition.

"Business is business," he added.

"We have a lot of games, but if you have to play in a competition you have to play in it.

"It's a title and if you win it's OK, but after that people don't give you much credit. You don't go to international competitions."

Guardiola also added that the injury suffered by Ilkay Gundogan, who was stretchered off on Wednesday night, was not as serious as initially feared and will resume light training alongside Vincent Kompany, who is recovering from a calf injury.

"Vinnie [Kompany] has come back in today's training session," said the Spaniard. "Gundogan, we will see today if he is able to train. In general, the players are OK."