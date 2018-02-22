Vacation day ðŸ˜Š #Savior A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Feb 21, 2018 at 2:12pm PST

Iggy Azalea has sent fans wild with her latest vacation posts on Instagram in a sizzling black bikini.

The 27-year-old oozed body confidence as she shared the first sultry photo of herself in a strapless two piece which showed off her world famous curves with the caption: "Vacation day #Savior."

Lapping up the attention, Azalea later shared two poolside clips of her frolicking on her sunny getaway, sending her 11.2m fans into a spin.

The Australian rapper wrote on the most recent clip: "Enjoying some sun before the storm #azaleanfamily (that's a hashtag!?) Get ready good things coming any day now ," implying new music is on the way.

One fan commented on the picture: "Too damn cute," as another said: "perfection at its best." While someone wrote on the second clip: "Dream body."

Azalea, real name Amethyst Amelia Kelly, has been talking about her new single Savior in the news this week – which features Quavo.

She told Idolator that she previously contemplated quitting the music business, explaining: "I started writing it when I moved into my new house, after my break-up and I was kind of weirdly in-between management and a bunch of stuff was kind of up in the air, where I thought to myself 'what am I doing?'"

And like many of us, Azalea has experienced stints of low motivation.

She added: "There was a part of me that wanted to give up, I just want to sit on the couch and I want watch television and I want to eat pizza all day for like six months."

Azalea admitted to getting her mojo back after having a routine.

She said: "I rewrote a lot of parts of it because I was in a much different place and I felt like I was happy and I did have my routine again... whether it's God or a higher power or you finding a hobby or a new routine or a new outlook or whatever it is that helps you get to that place, that to me is what the savior is in the song, not necessarily a person."