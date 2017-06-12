A mother from Australia could be faced with a life in prison after she admitted to a court that she filmed herself sexually abusing her three young children before uploading them to paedophile websites.

The mother from New South Wales who can't be identified so as to protect her children, pleaded guilty to 26 offences which included seven counts of sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 10.

She was also charged via video link at Newcastle Local Court, for producing child abuse material using a child under the age of 14, and inciting an indecent act on a person under 16.

The woman was caught after her Australian accent was heard on videos which enabled Interpol to track her down.

A spokesperson from New South Wales Police said: "While the internet creates many opportunities for child predators to target children and connect with other offenders, it also presents opportunities for police to detect and target them.

"A large number of those people arrested and charged with child exploitation offences in NSW have been targeted after information was provided to the NSW Police Force by other agencies."

She will be sentenced at Newcastle District Court this week where the highest possible sentence is life in prison for the 26 offences.