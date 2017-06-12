A head belonging to a young black man has been left on a porch, a mile and a half away from where a burned, headless torso was found in Jackson, Mississippi.

Jackson police found the two body parts on Saturday 10 June, and although they expect it to be part of the same case, they were unable to confirm their suspicions.

Jackson police chief Lee Vance told WBRC: "While we can't say right now that one belongs to the other, due to the type of crime and the close proximity of the body parts, we can assume that perhaps this the remains that was attached to the head this morning."

The body parts were discovered after police were called to a house just after 9am on Saturday where the severed head was found on the stairs leading up to the porch.

A few hours later, the badly burnt body was found by someone walking through a wooded area a mile and a half away from where the head was found.

Chief Vance added: "Whoever committed this crime, rage was an ingredient, perhaps some type of message-sending, but no I have never seen anything to occur where a head has been torn or cut from a body."

Tyree Jones, the Jackson Police commander spokesperson said: "It's senseless, and it's tragic, and it's sad."

Investigators are awaiting the coroner and medical examiner to determine cause of death.