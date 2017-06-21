Peter O'Mahony will captain the British and Irish Lions in Saturday's (24 June) first Test against New Zealand in Auckland, with regular skipper Sam Warburton only named as a replacement. The Ireland back-row also led the tourists in their dominant defeat of the Maori All Blacks last weekend, having enjoyed a swift rise to prominence after a 2017 Six Nations campaign in which he started just one match.

Warren Gatland produced a couple of surprises with his attacking team selection on Wednesday evening, with Liam Williams preferred to fellow Welshman Leigh Halfpenny at full-back in the absence of Stuart Hogg following his impressive display in the recent 34-6 drubbing of the Chiefs. Owen Farrell starts at 10 after a quadricep strain, with Johnny Sexton on the bench.

England wing Elliot Daly, expected to make the Test 23 at Eden Park after being replaced midway through the second half in Hamilton, is handed the number 11 shirt ahead of George North, who drops out entirely.

Lock Alun Wyn Jones returns at the expense of Maro Itoje, despite the latter's typically all-action display in midweek.

"We have picked a side based on form with a lot of players putting their hands up, especially from the Crusaders and Maori All Blacks games, and it was a lively selection meeting," Gatland said.

"The win against the Chiefs was also extremely important for the squad and some players played themselves into the side.

"We have continuously been strong at set piece and have been good defensively in the last two or three outings. But to beat the All Blacks you have to be courageous and play some rugby – you have to score tries and I think we have picked a team capable of doing that."

New Zealand also named their team earlier on Wednesday, with captain Kieran Read fit to return at number eight after undergoing surgery on a broken thumb suffered in April. Left wing Julian Savea makes way for Rieko Ioane, who will be making his first Test start against the Lions having already featured against them twice over recent weeks for both the Blues and the Maori All Blacks.

Centre Ryan Crotty, now recovered from a rib injury, partners Sonny Bill Williams in midfield as Anton Lienert-Brown drops to the bench. Aaron Cruden and Lima Sopoaga have both been named as replacements, with head coach Steve Hansen set to make a late decision on which fly-half to retain as cover for Beauden Barrett.

The All Blacks warmed up for the first of three Tests against the Lions by scoring 12 tries in a 78-0 destruction of Samoa at Eden Park last Friday night.