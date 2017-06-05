The British actor Peter Sallis, who enjoyed an acting career across eight decades, has died at the age of 96. He was a fixture on British TV screens for most of his life, appearing on Last of the Summer Wine for 37 years, but achieved global fame as the voice of the crackpot Yorkshire inventor Wallace in the Wallace and Gromit cartoons.

Sallis was born in 1921 in Middlesex, the only child of a bank manager and a housewife. He caught the acting bug while serving as an RAF mechanic in the Second World War, and made his stage debut in 1946.

In 1973 he was cast as the quietly spoken straight-man Norman "Cleggy" Clegg in Last of the Summer Wine. The show, which became intrinsically linked with Sunday nights in many British households, achieved huge audiences throughout its run, one of the lengthiest in TV history. Sallis appeared in every episode of the show, up until its conclusion in 2010.

In 1989 he became the voice of Wallace in A Grand Day Out. He provided the voice for the character up until 2010, when failing health meant he had to pass it on to Ben Whitehead.

He was awarded an OBE in 2007 for his services to acting.