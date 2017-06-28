Just over a month after the devastating WannaCry ransomware wreaked havoc worldwide, businesses and governments were hit with yet another massive cyberattack sweeping across the globe. On Tuesday, a malware based on Petya — a ransomware that first began making the rounds in 2016 — struck thousands of computers in Ukraine and Russia before spreading throughout Europe and elsewhere.

Some researchers have dubbed the new variant "NotPetya" or "GoldenEye" while some are calling it PetrWrap. Similar to WannaCry, the malware uses the Eternal Blue exploit as one of the means to propagate itself inside a targeted network, takes control of the infected machine and demands $300 (£234) in bitcoin before a victim can regain access.

The ransomware has already affected multiple high-profile firms including Britain's advertising giant WPP, Cadbury in Tasmania, Danish shipping company AP Moller-Maersk, French construction materials firm Saint-Gobain, Russian steel and oil companies Evraz and Rosneft

Ukrainian government departments, the central bank, the airport in Kiev and the metro network have all been affected by the cyberattack as well.

Here is the full list of countries affected by the attack as of the morning of 28 June, 2017:

Europe

UK

Ukraine

Russia

France

Spain

Denmark

Germany

Poland

Belarus

Lithuania

Norway

Netherlands

Holland

Romania

Asia

India

China

South Korea

North America

US

South America

Brazil

Chile

Argentina

Middle East

Turkey

Israel

Oceania