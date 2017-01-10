Piers Morgan left a mother in tears after branding her the "worst" kind of parent for spending £325 ($395) on a pair of designer boots for her three-year-old and then invoicing another mother when they were damaged during a playdate.

The controversial Good Morning Britain host was talking to fashion designer Sarah Louise Bryan, 28, who said that her daughter, Isabella, had returned from a friend's house with scuffs and pen marks on her £325 red Italian leather boots.

Bryan said her daughter has around 60 pairs of shoes, and that it was important that the toddler looked "pristine". Her daughter had a spare pair of shoes with her at the time. The mother-of-two invoiced the fellow parent for the damage, something that Morgan then labelled "preposterous".

Morgan fumed: "You sent her in a £325 pair of booties to your mate's house and she gets a few pen marks on them, which, by the way, happens with three-year-old girls. I have a five-year-old girl — they get pen marks on them, they draw.

"And then, when she comes back with these pen marks, you have the audacity to send her an invoice?"

Bryan then questioned the former Daily Mirror editor: "But what would you do?" He replied, "What would I do? I wouldn't buy my daughter £325 pairs of shoes!"

He told her that she was "not a responsible parent" and that she was, in fact, the "worst". The argument heated up as co-host Susanna Reid tried to calm the atmosphere.

Earlier, Bryan had asked: "If you sent your child somewhere to be looked after by a responsible parent and they came back with scratches on their body ..."

Before she could finish, Morgan told her bluntly: "But you're not a responsible parent, are you?"

Bryan raged: "That is awful. You have no idea about me or my past or my life. My daughter is healthy, happy and is up to date on everything."

Last year Bryan made headlines after she made a dress out of pubic hair. The Sutton Coldfield resident has also designed a dress made entirely of skittles and a dress using poppies for the Royal British Legion.