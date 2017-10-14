A Florida pit bull puppy found stabbed and stuffed into a suitcase died on Thursday (12 October). Ollie, who was found on Tuesday night, had gained the love and support of animal lovers from across the country.

Police officers, who got a call from a passerby, had traced the puppy's plaintive cries to a blue suitcase near an abandoned building in Hollywood. The animal had apparently been stabbed more than 50 times before being thrust into the suitcase.

A veterinarian at the VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital said: "Our team of specialists, emergency doctors and staff worked for over an hour to keep Ollie with us. His body simply could not overcome the inflammation and damage to his body caused by his horrific ordeal."

The case is "probably one of the worst abuse cases I've ever seen," Dr Nicole Patterson, associate veterinarian at VCA, said.

Sun-Sentinel reported that Ollie's story had touched the hearts of a number of people who generously offered to adopt him. A GoFundMe page started by Grateful Paws Dog & Cat Rescue for his care raised over $40,000 (£30,107) in just two days.

"I was crying when he was alive, so I'm even worse now. There were so many people offering to adopt him. But he died knowing he was surrounded by people who cared," Jan Milbyer, founder of Grateful Paws, said.

An investigation into the case has been launched and police are looking for the person who tortured the pup. Peta has also reportedly offered an amount of $5,000 for tips leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who committed the heinous crime.

If caught, the culprit could face up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.