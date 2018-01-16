Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba believes he can be more effective if he is played higher up the pitch following his side's 3-0 win over Stoke City at Old Trafford on 15 January.

The Frenchman was instrumental in the Red Devils' latest victory over the Potters on Monday. He assisted Antonio Valencia and Anthony Martial's goals before the latter set up one for Romelu Lukaku in the second half.

With these two assists, Pogba's assists now stand at a record nine in the Premier League and he shares the top spot with Manchester City star duo Kevin De Bruyne and Leroy Sane. However, the France international has played fewer minutes when compared the two players from the Etihad outfit.

"I played further forward so I had more freedom, to pass forward and find my team-mates. [I suit that role because] I can use more of my attributes to go forward to use my power, my shooting, or try to make an assist, so yes, playing up the field suits me more," Pogba told Sky Sports, as quoted by United's official website.

"It's really good for me to make assists for my team-mates to score, but the most important thing is for the team to win."

United have reduced the gap at the top of the table to 12 points after Guardiola's side suffered a 4-3 defeat at the hands of Liverpool at Anfield. Pogba still believes Jose Mourinho's men should continue to bag three points as he has not given up on winning the title this term.

"If I can do more by scoring more goals - that would be great - but the most important thing is getting results, and trying to catch [Manchester City]. Like everybody else, we want to win the league. We know we are far away, but we have to try," the former Juventus man explained.

Mourinho heaped praise on the 24-year-old for his display in United's victory over Stoke.

"He was moving the ball fantastically well, with long passes changing the direction and creating problems for the opponent," the Red Devils manager explained.

"He had an assist and if he had scored the free-kick with the last shot of the game, it would be really a reward for him. I think he is happy with the way the team is playing and he's happy because the team is changing the profile and the profile is going more in his direction."