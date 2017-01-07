Sony CEO Kaz Hirai has admitted that the company's PlayStation VR virtual reality headset requires "a lot of improvement" following its launch in October 2016. He made the comments at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

Speaking to Daily Star after Sony's keynote, Hirai said: "I would say that generally speaking there's probably a lot of improvement where it makes sense." He then admitted that the current headset is just the "first version", implying that improved hardware could be in the pipeline.

"PlayStation is a business that is known to iterate and to evolve hardware products," he added.

PlayStation VR reviewed well upon release, and was supported well with a large launch line-up of games including Batman: Arkham VR, Rez Infinite and Headmaster.

There's room for improvement however in terms of performance and reducing the clutter of its mess of cables.

"[Improvements] have to be balanced with cost considerations as well," Hirai continued, "because it is a consumer product for gamers so we don't want to say it's lighter, whiter or whatever, but it's going to cost triple. That's not going to happen."

In a year that saw the first major, consumer VR headsets finally hit the market, Sony's PlayStation VR was the biggest success. While there's no solid sales data regarding it,the HTC Vive or the Oculus Rift, Sony said in November that sales were "on track".

According to sales estimates for the headsets from industry analysts SuperData, Sony's PSVR headset is estimated at sub-750,000. The Vive and Oculus estimates are 450,000 and 355,000 respectively.

2017 is set to be a big year for VR as the need for sustained support with new games becomes increasingly apparent. On 24 January, Capcom will released anticipated horror game Resident Evil 7, which will support PlayStation VR on PS4.

