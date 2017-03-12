Interim boss Craig Shakespeare will take charge of Leicester City until the end of the season, the Premier League champions have confirmed.

The 53-year-old has won both of his matches since being in charge of the Foxes since Claudio Ranieri was sacked in February to guide the club away from the relegation zone.

Former England boss Roy Hodgson was linked with taking over at the King Power Stadium but the West Midlands club will wait until the end of the campaign before appointing a permanent successor to Ranieri.

Shakespeare took over with the side in the drop zone but 3-1 wins over Liverpool and Hull City sees the club 15th in the table, three points above the bottom three.

The former West Bromwich Albion and Hull City coach Shakespeare was involved with the England set-up during Sam Allardyce's short reign in charge, and was Ranieri's right-hand man when Leicester won the Premier League during a remarkable 2015-16 campaign.

Vice Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said: "Craig's skills as a coach and the high regard in which he is held by everyone the Club were well known to us. We always knew the team would be in good hands when we asked him to take charge a fortnight ago.

"He has initiated the type of positive response that we hoped change would bring, showing great leadership qualities and composure under considerable pressure to produce two very important results. We have asked him to continue to lead the team this season and we are very happy that he has accepted."