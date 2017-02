A 36-year-old man has been arrested at Heathrow Airport on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts, police have confirmed.

Counter terrorism detectives detained the suspect when he arrived at the airport on Thursday (16 February) afternoon Scotland Yard has said.

The man, who has not yet been identified, is being held under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act (PACE) at a west London police station, Sky News reports.

Enquiries are continuing.

More follows