Human remains have been discovered close to the M40 motorway.

The remains were found by a police officer during a routine patrol by the A404 slip road near the Handycross roundabout at High Wycombe on Saturday (4 February) at around 1.40pm.

Investigators and forensics teams are at the scene, which has been cordoned off. The death is being treated as unexplained, reports Sky News.

Thames Valley Police have confirmed the remains are human but have not given any further details.

According to Mail Online, Thames Valley Police said the discovery is not connected with the ongoing missing person case of Ben Thomas, 15, who vanished from the Stokenchurch area a week ago.

The slip road at junction 4 is expected to remain closed until Monday as the investigation continues.