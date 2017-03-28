Police have launched a manhunt after a man attacked a train passenger in south London with a machete.

CCTV images have been released of the attacker who grabbed a man as he got off a train at Norbury station and tried to stab him with a machete.

The incident followed an altercation between the two men on board the London Victoria to West Croydon service at around 7pm on 25 March, according to the British Transport Police.

The 38-year-old train passenger who was attacked sustained minor injuries to his arms. The offender left the station.

"Fortunately the victim's injuries on this occasion were not serious," said Detective Constable Sarah Garden. "It is vital that we trace the offender and prevent him from attacking anyone else."

Police have asked members of the public to come forward with information about the suspect. CCTV images were shared on the British Transport Police's Facebook page. Anyone with information should call 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 quoting reference number 265 27/03/17.