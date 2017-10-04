Police have released images of a man they want to speak to after a suspect exposed himself to an early morning dog walker.

A 43-year-old woman says she was strolling back to her car through Bourton Park in Buckingham when she passed a man sitting on a bench.

She told local newspaper the Buckingham Advertiser: "I had nearly reached the car park when he said 'excuse me, have you got a tissue?' He actively sought my attention.

"I turned around and saw he was sitting with his legs apart, masturbating."

Police said the woman was not injured during the incident, which happened at around 9am on Monday (2 October).

The suspect fled towards a nearby primary school after being confronted by the woman.

Thames Valley Police have released three images of a man in connection with the investigation.

PC Adam Myers, based at Buckingham Police Station, said: "I am keen to speak to the man in these images, as he may have information which is vital to our investigation.

"If anyone recognises this man, or has any information relating to this offence, I would ask them to call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101 quoting reference 43170291488.

"If you don't want to speak directly to police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court."