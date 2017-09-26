A police officer was attacked, bundled into a car, and driven away for five frantic minutes after trying to arrest a man outside an Asda store.

Two plain-clothes officers approached a man who had previously been involved in an altercation with security staff at the supermarket in Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester, according to police.

The man tried to run and initially both officers stopped him, but he managed to fight them both off before jumping into a silver car.

But during the melee a female officer was dragged into the vehicle and kidnapped for a short time, as the car sped off with her trapped inside.

The car was driven along one of the main roads in the market town for several minutes until she managed to escape when it approached an junction. The officer was said to have suffered cuts and bruises.

Police have now released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the attack, on the evening of 19 September.

The attacker is described as black, aged around 30, around 6ft tall and of slim athletic build.

Greater Manchester Police detective inspector Richard Ennis said: "This was a terrible incident that could have left the officer, who was only trying to do her duty, even more seriously injured.

"The area was busy at the time including passing traffic and I genuinely believe someone must have witnessed what happened.

"Did you see the silver vehicle that sped off? Were you passing this incident or in the locality and may have a dashcam or other vehicle CCTV that may have captured the incident or the silver vehicle driving at speed or dangerously?

"I would ask the public to look at the images of the man pictured and please provide any information as to his identity."

Greater Manchester Police urged anybody with information to contact detectives on 0161 856 9262, 101, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.