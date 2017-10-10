Police found a drugs stash and a cache of ammunition after a raid at a family home in Merseyside.

A quite residential house in Huyton, east Liverpool, was stormed by officers who found two bags of white powder in a bedroom drawer and a bin, as well as £3,000 in cash stuffed into a Rolex watch box.

Cops also made the sinister discovery of 48 live bullets in a black case, with two bullets appearing to have gone missing.

A 24-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs during the noon raid on Monday (9 October). The man was also arrested on suspicion of possession of ammunition.

A 55-year-old woman, believed to be the owner of the property, was also arrested on suspicion of drugs offences when she returned to the house while officers were there.

All three have been questioned and released pending further enquiries, said Merseyside Police.

Chief Inspector Tami Garvey-Jones said: "This was an excellent discovery which has led to dangerous ammunition and illegal drugs being taken out of circulation.

"I would urge the public to keep sharing information with us about where drugs and weapons are being kept and who is involved in crime so that we can take action."

A National Crime Agency (NCA) report, published in March last year, highlighted Merseyside gangs as the second biggest "exporter" of guns, drugs and crime behind gangs in London.

The NCA said gangs in London and Liverpool were the most adept at targeting smaller cities and towns, where local gangs are not quite as strong and do not have the same level of access to drugs - and weapons.

In September, 19 members of a gang that used Anfield, Liverpool, as its drug dealing base were jailed for a total of just over 135 years at Liverpool Crown Court.

The court heard that over time the gang expanded its network into the Lancashire town of Darwen, into Cheshire, and parts of the south coast.