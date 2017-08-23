Nottinghamshire police have released shocking CCTV footage of the moment a man deliberately ran over his friend after what police said was an argument over a cigarette.

Louis Timms pled guilty and was sentenced to four and a half years in prison and handed down a 75 month driving ban for the incident that took place in February 2017.

Police said that the impact launched the victim into the air and left him fallen in a hedge with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital where he had to be put in a medically-induced coma.

Along with a broken leg, the man suffered a fractured left eye socket; he had to undergo surgery on his right eye socket and subsequently lost vision in his right eye. The man also now has metal plates on his cheekbone and leg.

During the short trial, it was heard that Timms had been at the Snipe pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield with the man and two others before the incident around 11:35pm. After dropping one man off, the victim lit a cigarette in Timms' car, which police said sent him "into a rage".

Timms "got out of the van and tried to attack the man but he ran off, so Timms got back into the vehicle and drove toward him," Nottinghamshire police said.

The victim managed to sidestep a first attempt to hit him by Timms but then Timms u-turned and came back at him driving on the opposite side of the road before hitting him and "speeding off".

"Timms left his so-called friend for dead after this devastating and cowardly attack using a vehicle to cause serious injury." Investigating officer, PC Mark Dickson said.

"The victim has been left with life-changing injuries and will never be able to forget the horror of that night. I just hope this sentence gives him some comfort as Timms will now have a long time behind bars to think about the consequences of his actions."

Footage below contains scenes that some may find distressing