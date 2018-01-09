A police officer who was once feted as a hero has been fired after a string of racists Facebook posts by her were discovered, including one calling travellers "f***** scumbags".

PC Jeanette Cadden received a commendation in 2015 for grabbing a suicidal woman by her hair, which stopped her from jumping from the Avon Gorge.

But an Avon and Somerset Police disciplinary tribunal ruled last month that her racist posts barred her from remaining a police officer, ending a 13-year career.

One post Cadden shared read "Ex-serviceman living in a car. Share if you think he should be housed before any refugees."

Another said: "Social houses in Britain should be for British born only, share if you agree."

A third post showed CCTV footage of two women allegedly stealing a charity box. A message included the words: "The two Romanian gypsies pelted with eggs yesterday are at it again, this time stealing a charity box."

Beneath it, she added: "F****** scumbags - Bring on Brexit."

The posts came to light when a member of the public complained to the force.

The hearing, held at the force's coastal headquarters in Portishead, was read testimonials in her defence and heard that the officer had an otherwise unblemished 13-year record with the force.

But the misconduct panel ruled Cadden made serious errors of judgement.

The panel's report found: "Her sharing was ill-judged, as were her comments. We have given very careful consideration as to whether public confidence in the police service can be restored and maintained if PC Cadden remains a police officer, and our view is that it cannot.

"The damage to the public's perception of her specifically, and the police service in general has already been done

"Our outcome must demonstrate that police officers always act impartially and do not hold or condone discriminatory views."

Cadden was dismissed without notice.