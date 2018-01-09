The American adult film industry received a major blow as another popular porn star has died at a very young age. The 20-year-old Olivia Nova passed away on Sunday, 7 January in Las Vegas, the agency that represented the actress, LA Direct Models, has confirmed in a statement.

The cause her death still remains a mystery. In its condolence message, the agency remembered Nova as a very sweet person. "While only represented by Direct Models for a short period of time, we came to know Olivia as a beautiful girl with a very sweet and gentle personality," it said in its statement, Xbiz reported. Nova was from Minnesota, US.

LA Direct also said that her family has been informed of her untimely passing. "It is understood next of kin have been informed. Another one, way too young we are beyond shocked and most certainly, completely out of the blue. Rest in peace, sweet angel," it added.

The actress has performed for numerous adult film production houses including Brazzers, Naughty America, FTV Girls, New Sensations and Digital Sin. She entered the porn industry in March 2017.

This is the fourth death in three months of an actress in the porn industry, which is still reeling from the deaths of Shyla Stylez, 35, August Ames and Yuri Luv. While Stylex died in her sleep in her mother's home in British Colombia, Canada, Ames died due to suicide.

The 23-year-old Ames killed herself after being bullied on social media for denying a sexual act with a fellow porn star who also performs gay sex. Many of her fellow porn actresses, including Jenna Jameson, came forward to blame her death on the scathing online criticism.

Within a week after her suicide, another adult actress Yuri Luv died due to an apparent drug overdose. She was only 31 years old. "It is with a heavy heart I write this. The entire PornStar Platinum family is in mourning at the news of the loss of one of its family members. Yuri was found today at the age of 31. She was always kind to me and we will miss her," Dan Hogue, director of business development for PornStar Platinum said in a statement.