Portugal take on Chile in the first semi-final of the Confederations Cup on Wednesday, 28 June, with the European Champions looking to extend their favoured international run leading up to the World Cup.

Where to Watch Live

Kick-off is set for 7pm BST. Live coverage of the game will be on ITV and ITV HD.

Overview

Portugal have topped the group owing to goal difference over Mexico, with the South American club drawing them 2-2 in their opening fixture. The European Champions had taken the lead twice but were snubbed when Southampton right-back Cédric Soares scored a last minute equaliser to share the spoils. Cristiano Ronaldo's headed goal proved to be the winner in a narrow 1-0 victory over hosts Russia in their second game before they wrecked havoc on the Kiwis with a 4-0 hammering.

Ronaldo managed to start all three games and was crowned the man of the match in all three. He will be an important part of the squad against Chile with a host of attacking options at their disposal. André Silva and Bernardo Silva are likely to keep their place while the likes of William Carvalho and André Gomes may miss out citing recent performances.

Chile, on the other hand, have struggled to live up to expectations. They have managed to win only one of their respective group games, which was against Cameroon taking 82 minutes to break down their defence. They also had to come from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw with Australia and were put under pressure by their high pressing style.

All eyes will be on the Arsenal man Alexis Sánchez, whose goal against Germany has moved him ahead of Marcelo Salas as Chile's all-time highest goalscorer, while Ronaldo is also approaching a landmark, being just two short of Pelé's 77 goals for Brazil.

Betting Odds (betfair)

Portugal win: 6/4

6/4 Draw: 23/10

23/10 Chile win: 21/10

Team News

Portugal

Possible XI: Rui Patrício; Guerreiro, Bruno Alves, Fonte, Soares; Andre Gomes, Carvalho, Moutinho, Bernardo Silva; Ronaldo, Nani

Chile

Possible XI: Herrera; Beausejour, Medel, Jara, Isla; Aránguiz, Díaz, Hernández; Sánchez, Vidal, Vargas