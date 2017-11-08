The first trailer for Steven Spielberg's upcoming film The Post has been released, offering the first look at his drama starring the dream team of Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep as journalists fighting to publish the Pentagon Papers.

Streep plays Katherine Graham, the US's first female newspaper publisher of The Washington Post, while Hanks plays Ben Bradlee, the paper's editor. "The two must overcome their differences as they risk their careers – and their very freedom – to help bring long-buried truths to light," reads a synopsis.

Hanks and Streep lead an all-star cast that also includes Sarah Paulson, Bradley Whitford, Alison Brie, Bob Odenkirk, Carrie Coon, Bruce Greenwood and Jesse Plemons.

The Post focuses on the newspaper's efforts to expose evidence of a massive government cover-up spanning three decades and four presidents, including lies about the scale of the Vietnam War.

The film marks the the first time Streep has appeared with Hanks on the big screen.

Spielberg and Hanks have a long and fruitful relationship however, having worked together on Saving Private Ryan, Catch Me If You Can and most recently Bridge of Spies.

Given the success last year of fellow journalism drama Spotlight, which won Best Picture at the Oscars, The Post is sure feature heavily during the impending Hollywood awards season. That is, unless it is a complete disaster.

That seems unlikely however.

The Post has been set for release on 19 January in the UK. Below is an official synopsis.