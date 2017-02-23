A powerful explosion on Thursday (23 February) decimated a building in the defence quarters, killing at least eight people and leaving 35 others injured. Rescue officials are at the blast spot in Pakistan's Lahore as the emergency measures are already underway.

Some of the victims have been critically wounded and they are being treated at the General Hospital, local reports say.

Initial reports had suggested that the blast was a result of a 'generator explosion'. It was later confirmed that the explosion was caused by a timed device.

The area has been cordoned off and bomb disposal squad as well as special investigation units is at the scene.

Initial probe is already on to find the exact cause of the detonation. The blast site is a busy locality and houses a restaurant and other businesses. Many other buildings in the close vicinity have also been damaged in the explosion.

"It was a bomb attack," said Nayab Haider, spokesperson for the Punjab provincial police , without divulging the nature of the blast. It appears the explosive device contained anywhere between 8 and 10kgs of detonative substance.

"There was no reason to target the building. I have been informed that plaza was not inaugurated yet. It can either have been that some chemical accelerated the blast, because the building was under construction, or it could also have been a terrorist activity, it is too early to say," Punjab's law minister Rana Sanaullah told the Pakistani daily Dawn.

Within 30 minutes of the blast, another explosion was also heard in a nearby area in Gulberg but not much is known about the blast. No group has claimed responsibility for any of these blasts yet.