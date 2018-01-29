Gone are the days you wait until a baby has arrived before announcing the sex. Elaborate and original gender reveals have become a thing of late, with even celebrity parents jumping on the bandwagon. Chrissy Teigen is the latest star to surprise fans by revealing the gender of her second child.

After attending the star-studded 2018 Grammy Awards with her husband John Legend, Teigen decided to cap off a memorable night by confirming that the couple were expecting a boy in one of the sneakiest ways ever.

Taking to Instagram, the Sports Illustrated model posted a picture of herself cradling her baby bump wearing the same silver Yanina Couture dress she wore at 2018 Grammy Awards to her 15.8 million followers.

Teigen,32, who already has a 22-month old daughter, Luna, with Legend, captioned the adorable image, "mama and her baby boy".

The news sent her loyal band of Instagram followers into meltdown and scores of her fans flocked to the comments section to congratulate her and offer some words of advice.

"You're having a boy? Congratulations Chrissy!" one person said while another wrote: "As a fellow boy mom, I welcome you to rowdiness that is life with a son."

A third said: "Congratulations baby boys are the best for mamas."

The Lip-Sync Battle USA co-host and Darkness and Light crooner tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy in 2013. Legend later dedicated his monster ballad, All of Me, to his wife.

The couple have been refreshingly open about their difficulties conceiving and their experience undergoing IVF treatment.

"Having a baby is a big challenge for a couple, and going through that together strengthens your bond because if you make it through [having a child], you know you can make it through anything," Legend told Cosmopolitan magazine.

"We're lucky that we're living in an age where we can conceive in other ways," he continued. "[IVF treatment] brought us Luna and hopefully it will bring us a few more awesome kids, too."