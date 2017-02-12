Live Burnley vs Chelsea Chelsea could go 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League with a win.

Burnley have an excellent record at Turf Moor, winning nine of their 13 home games in the Premier League so far.

Chelsea have won 16 of their last 18 games and have no fresh injury concerns.

Burnley will be without midfielder Jeff Hendrick, who is currently suspended.

Now 12:43 Burnley lie fourth in the Premier League home table - if such a thing even exists - and have won their last five home matches at Turf Moor. On the other hand, Chelsea have dropped just two points against teams outside the top four. It's finely poised in snowy Lancashire today.

4 min 12:38 Conte, who bears an almost uncanny resemblance to Vince Vega from Pulp Fiction, looks focused as he walks into Turf Moor. He has named an unchanged team.

9 min 12:34 Bodes well for Clarets fans. Can they put an end to this unwanted statistic and secure their sixth straight home win? 0 - Burnley have never won a Premier League encounter against Chelsea, losing four of their five previous attempts (D1). Struggle. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 12, 2017

22 min 12:20 Just 10 minutes until the teams are announced. More of the same from Conte, you would presume, but how will Dyche cope without first-choice midfielder Hendrick?

30 min 12:13 Burnley boss Sean Dyche knows the task his side face today and has called on his players to find Chelsea's weakness - if they have one. "Weaknesses? I don't know - it's difficult to detect in a lot of the top sides, but the beauty of football is that even if you can't find them they sometimes just occur," Dyche said. "Sometimes it's about allowing your team to play to find a weakness - that's part of the challenge of football and I think we do that reasonably well. "They are a good side and they have some good individuals. There is always a 'but' though. Why do underdogs beat favourites? Because ways are found for that to happen. Our job is to find a way even against teams where pundits are telling me that they don't have a weakness. We have to find a way."