Burnley vs Chelsea
- Chelsea could go 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League with a win.
- Burnley have an excellent record at Turf Moor, winning nine of their 13 home games in the Premier League so far.
- Chelsea have won 16 of their last 18 games and have no fresh injury concerns.
- Burnley will be without midfielder Jeff Hendrick, who is currently suspended.
Burnley lie fourth in the Premier League home table - if such a thing even exists - and have won their last five home matches at Turf Moor.
On the other hand, Chelsea have dropped just two points against teams outside the top four. It's finely poised in snowy Lancashire today.
Conte, who bears an almost uncanny resemblance to Vince Vega from Pulp Fiction, looks focused as he walks into Turf Moor. He has named an unchanged team.
Bodes well for Clarets fans. Can they put an end to this unwanted statistic and secure their sixth straight home win?
SUBSTITUTES
Burnley: Robinson, Flanagan, Arfield, Vokes, Darikwa, Gudmundsson, Tarkowski.
Chelsea: Begovic, Zouma, Ake, Chalobah, Fabregas, Willian, Batshuayi.
TEAM NEWS
Burnley: Heaton, Lowton, Keane, Mee, Ward, Boyd, Barton, Westwood, Brady, Gray, Barnes.
Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill, Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard.
The champions-elect have arrived. Will they be leaving with yet another win?
Just 10 minutes until the teams are announced. More of the same from Conte, you would presume, but how will Dyche cope without first-choice midfielder Hendrick?
Burnley boss Sean Dyche knows the task his side face today and has called on his players to find Chelsea's weakness - if they have one.
"Weaknesses? I don't know - it's difficult to detect in a lot of the top sides, but the beauty of football is that even if you can't find them they sometimes just occur," Dyche said. "Sometimes it's about allowing your team to play to find a weakness - that's part of the challenge of football and I think we do that reasonably well.
"They are a good side and they have some good individuals. There is always a 'but' though. Why do underdogs beat favourites? Because ways are found for that to happen. Our job is to find a way even against teams where pundits are telling me that they don't have a weakness. We have to find a way."
David Luiz has been one of the stars of Chelsea's season so far, but the effervescent Brazilian is currently playing through the pain barrier and is still feeling the effects of Sergio Aguero's horrific challenge from when the table toppers defeated Manchester City in December.
Conte was keen to praise the former Paris Saint-Germain defender's 'will to fight' for Chelsea and described Luiz, who will almost certainly start today, as a 'warrior'.
"He's available," said Conte. "For sure, he is playing with little pain in his knee but he is a warrior and he is playing very well and I'm pleased for him. For sure he is showing me great attitude and great will to fight even if sometimes he has this little pain."
Hello and welcome to IB Times UK's coverage of Burnley vs Chelsea. Antonio Conte's men could go 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League with a win today, but Sean Dyche's are no pushovers at Turf Moor and have won nine of their 13 home matches in the league this season.
Chelsea have won 16 of their last 18 games and go into the clash against the Clarets with a clean bill of health. Burnley will have to make changes to their engine room, though, as Jeff Hendrick was shown a red card in his side's defeat to Watford last week.
Stay with us for all the latest updates and reaction. Team news is expected shortly.