Live Liverpool will be without their captain Jordan Henderson for this evening's clash at Anfield due to a foot injury.

Aaron Ramsey and Laurent Koscielny expected to return after recent injuries while Mesut Ozil is also back after a recent illness.

Jurgen Klopp's side can leapfrog Arsenal into fourth place with a win.

Now 16:21 Manchester United missed a huge opportunity to jump into the top four earlier today with Zlatan Ibrahimovic missing a penalty as Jose Mourinho's side were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Bournemouth. That means a win for Liverpool tonight will see them leapfrog Arsenal and see them join Manchester City on 52 points. They could even finish the day in third place on goal difference. The Gunners lost at home to Jurgen Klopp's side in a thrilling 4-3 on the opening day of the season, but revenge tonight will see them move back level on points with Tottenham.

5 min 16:15 Team news: Arsenal Mesut Ozil missed the 1-0 victory over Sutton United - game which feels like it took place an age ago - due to illness, but Arsene Wenger thinks "he should be okay" to feature against Liverpool. The Arsenal boss also revealed at a press conference on Thursday Danny Welbeck is now in contention to start after suffering 'ups and downs' during his recovery from his long-term knee injury. He's in contention," added Wenger. "He had big ups and downs with his knee problem and I followed the advice of medical people.

9 min 16:12 Team news: Liverpool After flying home from La Manga early and not featuring at Leicester due to a viral infection, Daniel Sturridge is another doubt today - this time due to a hip problem. Daniel was ill – really, really ill. Now he has a strain in his hip muscle. It happened in the rehab session. It's not the biggest one, it's very small, but it keeps him out of normal training for probably another week. In this week he can train, but not in team training.

13 min 16:07 Team news: Arsenal Laurent Koscielny and Aaron Ramsey both returned to full training this week and are both expected to at the very least make the Arsenal squad this evening.

15 min 16:05 Team news: Liverpool The centre-half partnership of Lucas Leiva and Joel Matip was exposed by Leicester City last Monday and Jurgen Klopp may have to settle for them again today with Dejan Lovren still a doubt leading up to kick off. The defender has sat out three successive games against Hull City, Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester and also did not travel with his teammates for their warm-weather camp in La Manga due to a knee injury suffered in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea. For Jordan it will be too soon, for sure,. That will take time. Dejan, we will see. He [did] part of team training the day before yesterday, and then yesterday he was in full team training. "Now we have to see how he reacts on this. He will be involved in training again, if nobody tells me anything different. Then we have to make a decision. It's not the longest, he was out for pretty much four weeks, [he has been] training for three days and in the end I have to make a decision. I am not sure about it [at the moment].