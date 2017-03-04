Live Luke Shaw in contention to return to the starting XI.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan still not ready to return from his hamstring injury.

Phil Jones in contention to return having recovered from foot injury.

United can move into the top four this afternoon with Arsenal (4th) and Liverpool (5th) in action against each other later this evening.

Bournemouth start the day just four points above the relegation zone.

Now 11:44 Jose Mourinho makes four changes to the side that beat Southampton at Wembley last Sunday. Luke Shaw, comes in to start his first Premier League game since October with Marcos Rojo shifting inside to partner Phil Jones at centre-half, after slotting in at left-back last Sunday. Ander Herrera is given a rest, although he has been named on the bench this afternoon with Michael Carrick, Paul Pogba and Juan Mata the midfield three. No shocks to see Zlatan Ibrahimovic with Anthony Martial's run in the team continuing. Here's how #MUFC will line up today... #MUNBOU pic.twitter.com/gOeUryt44F — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 4, 2017

5 min 11:38 Speaking to Sky Sports, Jose Mourinho insists Luke Shaw's star today is "not the game of his life," but "a good opportunity" for him to find some confidence to his game again.

19 min 11:24 Team news: Manchester United Phil Jones had been enjoying his best run in the first-team in years before injury struck again in the goalless draw with Hull City at the beginning of the month. He and Marcos Rojo formed a formidable partnership at the end of 2016, with Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly becoming Jose Mourinho's first choice pairing in recent weeks. Will he be tempted to change it up today? Jones is ready if called upon. I've been training for the last few days and I'm looking forward to coming back. "I think I've been out for three weeks so, even if I trained two days before the [EFL Cup final] game, which I did, I didn't expect to be involved. It was difficult really and a bit disappointing but these things happen.

28 min 11:15 Team news: Bournemouth Bournemouth will be without defender Simon Francis today but Eddie Howe told the press on Friday Jordon Ibe is available for the clash at Old Trafford after recovering from a knee problem. Francis suffered a hamstring injury during Bournemouth's 2-0 defeat by Manchester City a fortnight ago and missed the Cherries' defeat to West Bromwich Albion last week. Ibe is available for selection after coming through training unscathed.

32 min 11:11 Team news: Manchester United Wayne Rooney lifted the EFL Cup last Sunday but didn't manage to get onto the pitch in the end, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic's late winner ensuring Jose Mourinho went for a more conservative approach with his final sub. The skipper is back in contention today with his manager effectively confirming on Friday he will have some role to play. Since the moment he decided to stay, to help the team and to fight for the team and Manchester United, he is an important player for us. I think by giving you these two little big details, I am telling you all the talk about Everton, for me, is nonsense.

34 min 11:10 BREAKING: According to reports, Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe will not be at the game at Old Trafford this afternoon due to illness.

37 min 11:06 A rare Luke Shaw sighting could be expected this afternoon. The left-back has not started a Premier League game for United since October and has not featured at all for the Red Devils since their 4-0 FA Cup fourth round victory over Wigan Athletic in January, with reports suggesting he may have fallen out of favour at Old Trafford. Jose Mourinho insists that isn't the case however and took the opportunity to sing the defender's praises when addressing the press this week. Because of his age, his physicality, his intensity, his aggressiveness and his ability going forward – he can be the best. But to be the best you need to work - you need to work hard and that's what he's trying to do. "Luke is working hard trying to improve. He has improved by the physical point of view, that I can say for sure with good dedication, good specific work and, now obviously he needs some opportunities to feel alive to play some minutes on the pitch.