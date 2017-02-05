A federal judge may have blocked Trump's controversial travel ban , but that didn't stop thousands of protesters across the globe gathering to protest against the president for the third week running.

The ban, which sees those from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Iran and Iraq, temporarily prohibited from entering the US, sparked protests in San Francisco, Washington DC, London, Paris, Berlin and Sydney.

Around 10,000 people gathered outside San Francisco City Hall to condemn the ban in a peaceful protest, as well as demonstrating against Trump's plans to build a wall between the US and Mexico.

Another 40,000 protesters also gathered in London, making it the second time this week that demonstrators in the UK have taken to the streets to challenge the ban.

Colourful signs reading "toxic Trump" and "Theresa is an appeaser" were visible in the crowd, as the demonstrators gathered outside the US embassy to protest against May's delayed condemnation of the ban, with the march concluding at Grosvenor Square.

Another 1,200 people demonstrated outside the Brandenburg Gate and US embassy in Berlin in near-freezing temperatures, with attendees remarking that the protest being so close to where the Berlin Wall once stood was very much a conscious choice.

In Australia, about 1,000 people rallied in Sydney to protest the executive order, and called for Australian leaders to close the country's offshore refugee processing centres.

This comes after Trump's remarks that the US had made "the worst deal ever" with Australia, publicly refuting a refugee resettlement deal made between the two countries under the Obama administration. Although allegations were made that a phone call between Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and the president ended on terse terms, Turnbull has insisted that the "frank discussion" was "courteous".

In spite of these global demonstrations, Trump has insisted that he wants to uphold the ban, and has lambasted the "ridiculous" ruling that has temporarily put this measure on hold.

Talking on Twitter, the president said: "The judge opens up our country to potential terrorists and others that do not have our best interests at heart. Bad people are very happy!"

The Trump administration's appeal for the travel ban to be reinstated has been rejected, giving the White House until Monday (6 February) to rebuff claims that the measure is unconstitutional.