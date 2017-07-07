Many of us have been 'grafting' for our 'type on paper' when it comes to clothing, and now Love Island fans will be pleased to know that they can 'crack on' with Primark's new range.

Islanders on the show have conjured up their own version of the English language over the past few weeks, and there's no denying that some of the most used slogans such as 'pied' and 'muggy' are entertaining.

High street retailer Primark has now launched a line of Love Island T-shirts, available from Saturday 8 July, and they're just £6.

The cheap as chips tops are emblazoned with some of the show's most used phrases, including '#grafting,' '#100% My Type On Paper,' '#muggy' (perhaps one for Mike Thalassitis?) and '#absolute melt' among others, and they'll please Love Island viewers no end.

The range will also be offering a collection of fun socks and bags emblazoned with the show's famous one-liners, and if they prove to be as popular as the TV series, they'll sell like hot cakes.

Some of the biggest Love Island storylines from the past few days have included Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay finally becoming girlfriend and boyfriend, and new boys Jamie Jewitt and Theo Campbell entering the villa.

It emerged today that 25-year-old athlete Theo had a girlfriend before signing up to the show, and she's not too happy.

24-year-old Chloe Demaret from Newport has vented her fury over her ex-boyfriend's behaviour on her Twitter profile, posting a screenshot of a recent conversation with him on Whatsapp.

She captioned it: "'You're not going to see me with any girl anywhere I promise' only on national TV wasn't going to do this but I'm fuming."

Love Island continues tonight (7 July) at 9pm on ITV2.