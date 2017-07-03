Prince George and Princess Charlotte should prepare for a new adventure as the pair will join their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, on the upcoming European royal tour.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will begin the five-day trek in Warsaw, Poland on 17 July before moving onto Germany. Although George, three, and Charlotte, two, will travel with their parents, it is said they could only be seen during their arrival and departure.

Confirming George and Charlotte's attendance, Kensington Palace said in a statement: "The Duke and Duchess are very much looking forward to this tour and are delighted with the exciting and varied programme that has been put together for it.

"They have decided that their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will travel with them and we expect the children to be seen on at least a couple of occasions over the course of the week.

"They look forward to a busy and impactful tour, and are grateful that they will have the opportunity to meet the Polish and German people – such important friends of the United Kingdom – as a family."

During their week-long trip, the Duke and Duchess are expected to meet the German chancellor Angela Merkel, take part in rowing and visit the former Stutthof Nazi Concentration Camp, the Berlin Holocaust Memorial, the port city of Gdansk, the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, the Warsaw Rising Museum and take a tour of the Elbphilharmonie Concert Hall in Hamburg, Germany, where the tour will draw to a close on 21 July.

The trip, which was at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, will see the royal couple "pay special attention to getting to known the young people of Poland and Germany".

It will be the second royal tour which both George and Charlotte have accompanied their parents on after their visit to Canada in September 2016, where they enjoyed an open-air carnival-themed party. However, George, then Kate and William's only child, joined his parents on their royal tour of Australia and New Zealand in 2014.