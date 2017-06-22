The Duke of Edinburgh has left hospital after undergoing treatment for an infection.

The 96-year-old was admitted to hospital as 'a precautionary measure' on Tuesday evening due to the infection arising from a pre-existing condition.

He was seen being driven away from the King Edward VII Hospital on Thursday morning Sky News reports.

Prince Philip turned 96 on 10 June. He accompanied the Queen at the Trooping the Colour on Saturday, but due to illness was forced to miss Royal Ascot and the State Opening of Parliament, where his place was taken by the Prince of Wales.

The senior royal was described as being in "good spirits" during his stay.

He recently announced that he was to retire from royal duties from autumn 2017. Philip is patron of 780 organisations, "with which he will continue to be associated", according to Buckingham Palace.

Philip still has a busy calendar of engagements to fulfil before he steps down, which includes hosting the King and Queen of Spain in July.