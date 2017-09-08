Prince William, Duke of Cambridge has revealed how Prince George's first day of school at Thomas's Battersea went on Thursday (7 September). The duchess was forced to miss the milestone day due to suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum in her third pregnancy – an acute form of morning sickness.

The 35-year-old royal accompanied a dapper George, four, in his navy and red school uniform as the tot nervously approached the south-west London school without his mother by his side.

The pair were met by the Head of Lower School, Helen Haslem, who escorted Their Royal Highnesses to the reception classroom, with Kensington Palace releasing some adorable photos of the special moment.

Prince William claims that George's first day had gone "well" and hinted he'd narrowly escaped a tantrum at the school gates.

He said: "It went well. There was one other parent who had more of an issue with their children so I was quite pleased I wasn't the one."

It has been quite a dramatic week for the young royal family as Kate's third pregnancy was announced just as George was preparing to get his education underway.

Loose Women's Jane Moore has revealed some interesting details about George's £6,000-a-term school, including the idea that he is "not allowed a best friend."

The TV star, who has friends' with children in the school, said: "It's a really great little school actually for the reasons I think that it really focuses on kindness, it's a really big thing in that school and the pastoral care is amazing.

"They've got these really cute reception classes that are sort of different to the rest of the school, a bit like a nursery, tiny chairs.

"It's a school that really expects parental involvement. The parents are very heavily involved in the school so they [Kate and William] will be as well.

The Loose Women panel agreed that everyone will want their children to make friends with George. Moore added: "First day, they'll very much bed them in - in terms of getting used to the classroom, playing with play dough and things like that.

"It's a very traditional school in the way that I learned when I went to school in that robust leaning. The phonetics of the alphabet and stuff like that which a lot of schools don't do anymore. He will learn to read and write very quickly."

Kensington Palace tweeted yesterday: "TRH would like to thank everyone for all of the kind messages they have received as Prince George starts school."

The most important school rule of Thomas's Battersea is to "be kind" and despite being primarily Christian, is open to children of all faiths.

Although the school has a Kensington branch nearby their royal residence, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have chosen the middle-class south west London area for their first-born son to begin his education.