Prince's sister Tyka Nelson has revealed that she started making preparations for his funeral three years before his tragic death.

Appearing on ITV's Lorraine, the 57-year-old− who is in the UK for the launch of the new retrospective exhibition, My Name Is Prince−said that he had predicted his own passing and called to inform her he had "done everything I've come to do".

"I was at McDonald's and I got a phone call from an unknown number," she told stand-in host Christine Lampard. "He said, 'Is this Tyka? It's Prince here', and I said, 'After all this time I know your voice, I know who you are'."

She added: "We were just walking and talking and he said, 'I think I've done everything I've come to do', so that was him telling me it was time."

Nelson explained that from that moment on, she lived with a feeling of foreboding 'waiting' for the call confirming the worst.

"I thought I'm going to buy earrings for his funeral, I'm buying a necklace for his funeral and I'm planning this, I'm telling all my relatives Prince is passing, and so it took an actual three years from the time I got the call at McDonald's."

The Purple Rain hitmaker passed away on 21 April 2016 at the age of 57 following a self-administered overdose of the powerful painkiller, fentanyl. At the time of his death, the 5ft 1in singer weighed just 112lbs, according to the autopsy report.

His sprawling Minnesota estate has been transformed into a museum with public tours offering an insight into the man behind the music. The property has mostly been untouched since Prince's death with manuscripts in the control room of his 'Studio A' still in situ on the decks.

My Name Is Prince, a new intimate exhibition featuring artefacts, costumes and intimate memorabilia from Paisley Park and opens at London O2 on 27 October.