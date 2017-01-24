Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery has confirmed that the French giants are keeping a keen interest in Benfica youngster Goncalo Guedes and are looking to sign him in the current transfer window. The 20-year-old has been among the standout players for the Portuguese club this season and PSG signing him will be a massive shot in the arm for the French Champions, who are currently trailing the race to retain their title which they have won the last three years.

The Daily Mail reports that PSG have already agreed a £21m deal for the player and the player was kept out of the Benfica squad against Tondela, fuelling speculation about his future. PSG sporting director Patrick Kluivert was in Lisbon to complete a deal for the player, who should be PSG's last transfer of the window, ahead of their game against Barcelona in the round of 16 clash of the Champions League.

Manchester United hold a keen interest in the youngster, who has scored seven goals in 27 appearances this season. However, PSG have swopped ahead in the race and Emery insists that they are doing everything in their power to get the deal over the line.

"All good players are of interest to PSG and Guedes is one," Emery said ahead of PSG's Coupe de la Ligue semi-final away to Bordeaux, as quoted by Goal. "We are working on him and one we have the opportunity to sign. He is a good player, capable of playing wide or in the middle. He is a player of the future who is going to grow a lot."

PSG face a very important week in Ligue 1, with their game against Bordeaux in the cup followed by a league tie against Monaco which is a must win game for the Champions if they have to close the three point gap at the top with the current leaders. Emery is aware of the consequences of a loss but insists that he only has eyes for the job at hand.

"The most important thing is Tuesday - this is the last step towards the final," Emery said. "PSG has won this competition six times and Bordeaux also like the Coupe de la Ligue, winning it three times. They will give all their strength. We have won it for the last three years and we must work to win all the titles. Our responsibility is to think only of Bordeaux and the players have been made very aware of this."