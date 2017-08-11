Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly completed a £160m ($206m) deal for Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe this summer, beating Real Madrid to his signature. The French giants will pair the 18-year-old with Neymar, following the Brazilian's world record transfer from Barcelona.

The Sun reports that PSG have told their players that the Frenchman will be unveiled on Monday, as Unai Emery's side look to put in a proper challenge for the Champions League. Monaco have previously insisted that the teenager was not for sale despite interest from Real but Mbappe's father reportedly convinced the Ligue 1 Champions to allow Mbappe to leave and team up with some of the best players in the world at PSG.

Thereon, it was just a matter of time before an agreement was reached once they matched Real's initial offer. The striker himself was convinced following a meeting with PSG boss Unai Emery that he has a major role to play this season despite the world record signing of Neymar.

Mbappe became Europe's hottest property after his exploits in Monaco's title-winning 2016/17 season with the club also reaching the Champions League semi-final. The France international scored 26 goals in all competitions, including 15 league goals and was named the Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year.

Real and PSG have long been in talks with Mbappe and his family in an attempt to bring him to the Spanish and French capitals with the French giants emerging victorious in the race. Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane and president Florentino Perez were part of the 12-time European champions' entourage who spoke with the teenager, while a trio of representatives from PSG including chairman Nasser al-Khelaifi was among those hoping to convince Mbappe to remain in France.

Arsenal have also been heavily linked with a move for the forward, with the Gunners reportedly going in with a massive bid, but have long given up on the chase for the forward. Manchester City have also been keeping tabs on the forward but manager Pep Guardiola has maintained that they are not in the chase.