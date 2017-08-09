Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has ruled out any possibility of allowing Gareth Bale leave the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer transfer window.

The Wales international has been constantly linked with a return to the Premier League, with Manchester United believed to be interested in securing his services. The Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho publicly expressed his desire in signing the 28-year-old, if he was not included in the team to face the Europa League winners in the 2017 Uefa Super Cup.

Zinedine Zidane included Bale in his starting lineup as Real registered a 2-1 victory over United to win the Uefa Super Cup in Macedonia. IBTimes UK earlier revealed the former Tottenham Hotspur star had no intention of leaving the Spanish capital club and Perez has confirmed the Weslhman will continue with his current employers beyond this transfer window.

"I don't contemplate selling Bale, he's important for us and is one of the best in the world. We have great players and my idea and Zidane's after winning the Champions League was to do nothing and stay with the same team," Perez explained, as quoted by the Spanish publication Marca.

Meanwhile, Perez has also stressed Real star Cristiano Ronaldo will also not be allowed to leave the club this summer. The Portuguese international was "outraged" by the tax fraud allegations and was looking for a move away from Spain.

Ronaldo even admitted that he would "like to return" to England after being accused of evading tax. He was linked with a move to Old Trafford in the summer, while Sky Sports have ruled out any possibility of United re-signing the forward.

After confirming his desire to retain Bale, Perez has warned off any potential suitors interested in signing Ronaldo.

"Sell Cristiano? Never. I wouldn't sell Cristiano if they paid his weight in gold. Only the great players bring in great fees," the Mirror quoted Real Madrid president as saying.

Ronaldo was the star player for Real's Champions League and La Liga winning campaign last term. He scored 41 goals across all competitions, including two in the European competition final against Juventus.

Bale, on the other hand, managed 12 goals in all competitions as the former Spurs man was struggling with injuries for the majority of the previous campaign.