Paris Saint-Germain have insisted that Marco Verratti will not be sold in the summer amid interest in the midfielder from Barcelona and Chelsea.

PSG sporting director Patrick Kluivert said Verratti, 24, was a key player for the club and would remain at Parc des Princes next season.

Verratti has a contract with PSG until the summer of 2021. He has made 20 league appearances for the French champions this season, scoring two goals.

"Verratti is the cornerstone of our midfield and things will remain that way," Kluivert was quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror.

"He is not going anywhere this year."

The comments come after former Barcelona midfielder Xavi described Verratti as the perfect summer signing for the Catalan club earlier this week.

"Verratti would be the ideal signing for Barcelona in my opinion," the former Spain midfielder was reported as saying by Goal.

"I think Verratti is a bit like me. He always goes in search of the ball quite deep on the pitch and then takes it forward and dictates play.

"Verratti is small just like me and he never loses the ball. His technique is incredible. He is a player I would love to see at Barcelona."

Verratti has also been constantly linked with a reunion with former Italy manager Antonio Conte at Chelsea.

However, the 24-year-old midfielder reassured PSG fans in December that he had no intention of quitting the club in the near future after his agent suggested that his client would not finish his career in Paris.

"I'm fine here and I see no reason to leave," he was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

"All my agent said is that everyone finds it difficult to finish their career with one team, but there's a difference between difficult and impossible.

"I live every day to try and win as much as possible, and I've always said that right now my dream is to win here."