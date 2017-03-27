Qatar is seeking to enter into a free trade deal with the UK after the nation withdraws from the EU.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member is set to announce a series of significant investments in Britain, Bloomberg reports.

Qatar has brought a delegation comprising of more than 400 officials and business executives, including the chief executive officers of Qatar Investment Authority, Qatar Petroleum and Qatar Airways.

The delegation is scheduled to visit London and Birmingham to meet key business leaders and officials over the course of two days, and is to depart on Tuesday, March 28.

Prime Minister Theresa May intends to invoke Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty the very next day.

"Transforming the country into a global centre for knowledge-based industries and innovation is one of the most vital goals of the state of Qatar," said Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al-Thani, the Qatari prime minister, who is leading the delegation, in a statement.

Qatar and the UK have a longstanding mutually beneficial trade relationship. The Arab state is the world's largest producer of liquefied natural gas, and exports 90% of the fuel to the UK.

The GCC member nation also has a large number of key investments in British firms and real estate, which extends to Harrods, Sainsbury's, the Savoy Hotel and the Shard.

Al-Thani's visit could set a precedent for potential free trade deals with other GCC member nations.

Last December, May embarked on a two-day trip to Bahrain in order to strengthen ties with the GCC and commence negotiations for a possible post-Brexit deal. She had also visited India with a similar aim.

The GCC consists of six nations -- Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain. The council established ties with the European Union in June 1981.