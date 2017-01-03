Ahead of its showcase at CES 2017 in Las Vegas more details about Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor, including information about the battery life, virtual reality support, connectivity, security and more, have surfaced.

In November last year, the chipmaker had unveiled that its new mobile processor would be built on a 10nm design without providing any more details. However, renowned leakster Evan Blass, who runs a Twitter handle by the name of evleaks, has provided users a sneak peek at the processor.

According to Blass, the Snapdragon 835 is 30% smaller when compared to Snapdragon 820, which in turn allows smartphone manufacturers to build thinner phones with larger batteries. The Snapdragon 835 uses 40% less power than its predecessor and offers up to 27% increase in performance.

The new processor features Qualcomm's Kryo 280 CPU and Adreno 540 GPU and Hexagon Digital Signal Processor (DSP) to manage the workloads. The 10nm design combined with other computing solution would bring energy improvements. The blog post says that the processor will offer talk time for more than a day, over five days music playback, and seven hours of 4K video streaming.

Evleaks claims the new chip features enhancements to the three most important virtual reality requirements – audio, visual and intuitive interactions. It offers 25% faster 3D graphic rendering and 60 times more display colours than Snapdragon 820.

The processor brings improvements to mobile photography, camcorder and video playback. It features improved zoom and stabilization for photos and videos and enhancements to auto-focus, the leak claimed.

In terms of connectivity, Snapdragon 835 integrates Snapdragon X16 LTE modem and support for 802.11ad Wi-Fi. With downloading speeds up to 10 times faster than the first generation 4G LTE devices, Snapdragon X16 is designed to deliver highest speed.

The report further claims Snapdragon 835 features Haven Security Platform that provides three layers of security (SoC, device, system).