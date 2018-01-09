The Queen apparently burst out laughing upon opening Meghan Markle's Christmas gift during the royal family's stay at Sandringham Estate, Norfolk, over the festive period.

The 36-year-old US Suits actress spent her first Christmas with the royals – despite only being engaged to Prince Harry – and exchanged gifts with her in-laws on Christmas Eve in homage to their German ancestry tradition.

Harry had prepped his fiancée on the inexpensive gifts the family usually give one another, and it seems as though Markle nailed it in terms of Elizabeth II's present.

A royal source claimed that the LA-born actress and humanitarian bought the Queen a singing toy hamster. But before Her Majesty had a chance to observe the gift properly, her corgis snatched it from her, causing her to burst out laughing.

The source told Daily Star: "Meghan bought a little hamster that sings with a little rope for Her Majesty.It was so funny, especially when the corgis tried to take hold of the toy.

"She laughed and said 'they can keep my dogs company!'"

Revealing how the royals laid out their gifts, the insider added: "The gifts were on trestle tables in the white drawing room where the names were at each table for each family."

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams believes that Markle is fitting into royal life beautifully.

He told IBTimes UK: "The royal family's tradition of giving each other cheap and entertaining gifts at Christmas is well known.

"If, as is reported, Meghan gave the Queen the gloriously incongruous gift of a toy hamster that can sing – and was also enjoyed by the corgis – it shows that she appreciated the spirit of the occasion perfectly.

"The Queen, it is said, absolutely loved it which is totally believable. The idea has a theatrical touch too, expect Meghan to use the confidence she acquired in becoming a star to get her charitable message across as an activist in the months ahead," he added.

The couple, who are set to wed on 19 May, will embark on their second official engagement today at Reprezent radio station in Brixton.

Kensington Palace tweeted: "Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle will this afternoon visit @ReprezentRadio in POP Brixton, to see their work supporting young people through creative training in radio and broadcasting."