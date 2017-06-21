After delivering her first Queen's Speech since the UK voted to leave the EU, there has been a suggestion on social media that the monarch made her views clear on Brexit - with her choice of headwear.

While the Queen has never delivered an official opinion of Brexit – as is protocol with any political opinions from the Monarchy – social media users were quick to point out that her hat bore a stark resemblance to the EU flag.

Channel 4 News presenter Krishan Guru Murphy was one of those to jokingly suggest "There's no getting away from this" after he tweeted a pic asking if the Queen was showing support for the Bloc.

While delivering her speech outlining the Tory's legislative plans for the next two years, the Queen only said the word Brexit once.

This occurred at the very start while introducing a bill to repeal the European Communities Act in the House of Lords, which will ensure that the UK "makes a success of Brexit, establishing new national policies on immigration, international sanctions, nuclear safeguards, agriculture, and fisheries".

Elsewhere, Donald Trump's proposed state visit to the UK appears to have been cancelled after it was not mentioned during the Queen's Speech.

Delivering the speech in the House of Lords, Queen Elizabeth II said she and Prince Philip will "look forward" to welcoming King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain on a state visit in July, but made no mention of a similar visit from the US President.