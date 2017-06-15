The Queen's Speech will take place on Wednesday, 21 June, two days later than originally planned. The news was confirmed by the leader of the House of Commons, Andrea Leadsom.

The event had been planned for 19 June, but due to the shock election result which saw the Conservatives lose their parliamentary majority, it had to be delayed as the Tories entered talks with the DUP.

The statement, delivered by the monarch of the day in the House of Lords (parliament's upper chamber), sets out the government's top priorities over the course of the new parliament, which is due to end on 2022 when the next general election is scheduled under the 2011 Fixed Term Parliament Act.

A new parliament cannot begin work until the speech is issued.

More to follow.

