A spate of racist posters have been stuck to a primary school, community centre and a row of houses in Manchester.

The posters, which are said to feature graphic and offensive material, were found attached to the walls of the Church of England school St Luke's in Longsight, Manchester, as well as on the walls of the Pakistani community centre across the road from the building.

Although the nature and content of the posters is unknown, it is feared that the centre could have been targeted after it hosted a discussion on Islamophobia named "The New Racism?"

The posters were also posted through the doors of houses in the neighbourhood and were also found in the local library. The Greater Manchester police are treating the incident as a hate crime.

"I am determined to find out who is responsible for these despicable crimes," said Superintendent Dave Pester from the City of Manchester Team to the Metro. "Hate crime has no place in our community, and I would ask that anyone with information contacts the police."

The police have captured CCTV footage of a young man they would like to question in relation to the crime.

"I am keen to identify a young man who was seen near to St Luke's Primary School on the Coverdale Estate in Ardwick around 12.45pm on Thursday, 16 February.

"If you have had similar material posted through your door, please get in touch with police."

The number of hate crimes reported to regional police has risen by 100% since Brexit, said The Independent.

"We know that national and global events have the potential to trigger short-terms rises in hate crime and we saw this following the EU referendum last year," said Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hamilton, the National Police Chiefs' Council lead for hate crime.

Anyone with relevant information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact the police on 101 quoting incident number 2293 16/02/17, or the independent charity, Crimestoppers, an anonymous line, on 0800 555 111.