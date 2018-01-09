New Wolves signing Rafa Mir has revealed that Valencia rejected multiple offers from Real Madrid before his eventual move to England.

The Spanish wonderkid recently arrived at Molineaux from Valencia after signing a four-and-a-half year deal on 3 January to link up with his old boss Nuno Espirito Santo, who handed him his Champions League debut in 2015.

A versatile goalscorer, who previously bagged 15 goals in 19 games for Valencia B this season, Mir was heavily linked with a move to the Bernabeu with just six months left on his contract.

However, a move to Zinedine Zidane's side never materialised as he would eventually sign for the current EFL Championship leaders for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old has now confirmed that Madrid made multiple offers for him only to get rejected while adding that Los Che did not make repeated attempts to keep him at the Mestalla.

"Valencia only made me one renewal offer this summer," Mir told Radio Valencia Cadena SER via FourFourTwo. "That they had been trying to renew with me for a year is a lie.

"They rejected three or four offers from Real Madrid for me; however, they agreed to the first from Wolves in December. Valencia did not want me to go to Madrid and they did it.

"I left Valencia because I wanted an ambitious project where I could grow and be trusted and there I did not see it."

Mir recently made his Wolves debut on 6 January as he came on as a substitute in the club's 0-0 FA Cup draw with Swansea City.

Following the result, he took to Twitter: "I'm very happy just playing today with wolves and feeling the great atmosphere of the Molineux Stadium. Thanks to all the fans and see you in the next match!"